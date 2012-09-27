* United Spirits gains 8.8 percent on rising hopes the Indian spirits maker controlled by billionaire Vijay Mallya will clinch a deal to sell a stake to Diageo Plc. * Traders cite a CLSA sales email to clients in the morning betting in its estimates a deal was likely to happen and going through potential scenarios as improving hopes for the deal. * Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, is looking initially to buy a 15 percent stake from Mallya's UB Group, which owns about 28 percent of United Spirits, and a further 10 percent from other shareholders, one banker familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. * Other Mallya group companies also jump: United Breweries is up 1.9 percent, and the debt trapped Kingfisher Airline rises 6.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)