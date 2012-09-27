* India's benchmark 10-year bond falls 2 bps to 8.15 percent after sources told Reuters the borrowing meeting for the second half of the fiscal year will take place as scheduled on Thursday at 1500 IST. * A source had earlier said the meeting had been deferred to Friday. * "The deferral had been taken as a sign of possible increase in borrowing, hence, there was some sell-off. Now that the meeting is on sked, there is some buying seen," a senior dealer with a primary dealership said. * Traders do not expect the government to announce any additional borrowing but a Reuters poll showed, analysts are expecting the government to eventually resort to additional borrowing of 500 billion rupees. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)