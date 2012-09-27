* The BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.4 percent in volatile trade. * Infosys falls 1.7 percent on continued worries about demand outlook and the recent rally in the rupee * ITC gains for a third day, up 1.2 percent, as defensive stocks continue to recover on more attractive valuations after under-performing earlier this month. * Hindustan Unilever is up 2.4 percent. * Traders expect volatility as September options and futures contracts are set to expire at the end of the session on Thursday. * Dealers also closely await the government's borrowing plans for the second-half of the fiscal year, to be decided at a meeting with the RBI that is due to start at around 1500 IST (0930 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)