* Indian cash rates still holding firm, at 8.00/8.05 percent, same as Wednesday's close, as the first week of the reporting fortnight is coming to a close. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 602.7 billion rupees. * State-run bank dealer says repo borrowings may spike to about 1 trillion rupees on Friday, as the Sept. quarter ends. No word yet from RBI on additional liquidity auction on Friday. * Analyst says liquidity may start improving in the first week of October as government will spend money towards month-end, adding to cash in Oct. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 104.34 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 479.68 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)