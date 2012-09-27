MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Indian cash rates still holding firm, at 8.00/8.05 percent, same as Wednesday's close, as the first week of the reporting fortnight is coming to a close. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 602.7 billion rupees. * State-run bank dealer says repo borrowings may spike to about 1 trillion rupees on Friday, as the Sept. quarter ends. No word yet from RBI on additional liquidity auction on Friday. * Analyst says liquidity may start improving in the first week of October as government will spend money towards month-end, adding to cash in Oct. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 104.34 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 479.68 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)