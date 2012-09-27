* Fertiliser shares rise on hopes the government would raise subsidised urea prices. * Sentiment also helped on a more favorable outlook for winter crops after the threat of widespread drought abated after the monsoon staged a revival during the last week of August. * Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers gains 5.7 percent while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd gains 4.7 percent. * Mahindra& Mahindra gains 1.7 percent on hopes a better winter crop will improve tractor sales. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)