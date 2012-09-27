MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* USD/INR falls to 53.24/25 vs previous close of 53.51/52, after earlier hitting an intraday low of 53.17, its lowest since an over four-month low of 53.045 hit on Monday. * Senior dealer says high FX premium and strengthening NDF play is keeping spot rupee well bid despite mixed signals on USD index. * Euro continues to hover near two-week lows due to uncertainty about when Spain would request a rescue programme. * Dealers also closely await the government's borrowing plans for the second-half of the fiscal year, to be decided at a meeting with the RBI that is due to start at around 1500 IST (0930 GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)