* USD/INR falls to 53.24/25 vs previous close of 53.51/52, after earlier hitting an intraday low of 53.17, its lowest since an over four-month low of 53.045 hit on Monday. * Senior dealer says high FX premium and strengthening NDF play is keeping spot rupee well bid despite mixed signals on USD index. * Euro continues to hover near two-week lows due to uncertainty about when Spain would request a rescue programme. * Dealers also closely await the government's borrowing plans for the second-half of the fiscal year, to be decided at a meeting with the RBI that is due to start at around 1500 IST (0930 GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)