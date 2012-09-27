* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade down 1 basis point at 8.16 percent ahead of the announcement of the second half borrowing calendar. * Concerns of additional borrowing had risen after reports of a deferment in the borrowing meeting to Friday, however, after news of the meeting being on sked, traders build back long positions. * Finance ministry and central bank officials began a meeting at 0930 GMT to finalise the second half borrowing plan. For a Reuters poll see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)