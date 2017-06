* USD/INR forward premiums mixed with near-end showing paying bias, while longer-end down on day. One-month annualised at 7.30 percent versus 7.13 at last close, while 1-year at 6 percent versus 6.04 at previous close. * Dealers say cash shortage helping paying in near-end, expect premiums to ease once half-year out of way as balancesheet-related paying supporting premium now. * Three-month target at 6.15 percent and 1-year at 5.6 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)