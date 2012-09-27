BANGALORE, September 27 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36600 ICS-201(B22mm) 37100 ICS-102(B22mm) 25400 ICS-103(23mm) 30400 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 32000 ICS-105(26mm) 32000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 33600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 33800 ICS-105(28mm) 33700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33800 ICS-105(29mm) 34200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34100 ICS-105(30mm) 34400 ICS-105(31mm) 35700 ICS-106(32mm) 36500 ICS-107(34mm) 48500