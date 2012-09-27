BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
* Colony Starwood homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower FCE Bank PLC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 03, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.899
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.5bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date October 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0838847381
