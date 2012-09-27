* Castor seed future December contract moved up due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,587.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,557.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open n.q. 3,850.00 High n.q. 3,968.00 Low n.q. 3,809.00 Close n.q. 3,933.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,865.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:38 27Sep12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 27 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 688-0,734 versus 680-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,850.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,852.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,865.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Thursday, 27 September 2012 17:38:36RTRS {EN}ENDS