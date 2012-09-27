BRIEF-Partner Fund Management reports 8.1 pct passive stake in Puma Biotechnology
* Partner Fund Management LP reports 8.1 percent passive stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc as of May 24 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKtGnE) Further company coverage:
Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Affinity Sutton Capital Markets Plc
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 8, 2042
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.912
Payment Date October 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0838863586
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Cormorant Asset Management Llc reports 5.66 percent passive stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc as of may 26 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qRd64V Further company coverage: