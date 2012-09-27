Sept 27 Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on
Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) with a "buy" rating, saying the Internet
company's stock is worth more than its current price after its
stake sale in China's Alibaba Group [ALIAB.UL] and growth at its
Japanese joint venture.
The brokerage set a price target of $22 on the stock.
Yahoo shares rose as much as 2 percent to $15.92 on the
Nasdaq on Thursday.
Liquidation of Yahoo's stake in Yahoo Japan (4689.T) is more
likely now that the monetization of its Alibaba stake is already
underway, analysts led by Heath Terry said in a note dated Sept.
26.
Yahoo's stake in Alibaba and its 35 percent holding in Yahoo
Japan -- jointly owned with Softbank Corp (9984.T) -- are
considered its most valuable pieces.
The U.S. Internet company said on May 21 that it would sell
as much as half of its 40 percent holding in Alibaba for $7.1
billion. [ID:nL4E8GL0EN]
Goldman Sachs analysts said the Yahoo Japan stake has
appreciated by 30 percent since the Alibaba deal was announced.
"While user engagement continues to decline, the company
lacks a mobile strategy and significant talent has left the
company, Yahoo still has hundreds of millions of users, valuable
web properties, and the financial resources to fuel a potential
turn around over time," Terry said.
