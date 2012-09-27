BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
* Colony Starwood homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 26, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.756
Payment Date October 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Zuercher Kantonalbank
& Raffeisenbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0196878661
