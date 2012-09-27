September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BOC Aviation Pte Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 10, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.525

Reoffer yield 2.978 pct

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct August 2017 UST

Payment Date October 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BOCI, CITI & HSBC

Ratings BBB (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)