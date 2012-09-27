BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
* Colony Starwood homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BOC Aviation Pte Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 10, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.525
Reoffer yield 2.978 pct
Spread 235 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct August 2017 UST
Payment Date October 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, CITI & HSBC
Ratings BBB (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
