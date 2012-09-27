Sep 27Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BAYTUR INT.OCN UREA 11/09 11/09 27/09 nil 49,000 nil n.a. 2) M.V.ZHONG SHAN MENVIKING GB 22/09 22/09 28/09 22,500 nil nil n.a. 3) M.V.WIENIAWSKI PUYVAST GB 24/09 24/09 27/09 14,000 nil nil n.a. 4) M.V.PONTONOSTOS SEATRANS ROCK PHOS 24/09 24/09 27/09 nil 22,000 nil n.a. 5) MVD CENTAURUS SEATRANS COAL 25/09 25/09 29/09 nil 52,277 nil n.a. 6) MV ALAM AMAN BENLINE UREA 27/09 27/09 03/10 nil 38,470 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT TITAN SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,200 nil 26/09 --- 2) MV KUMANO LILY IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,100 nil 27/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AN ZE JIANG ACT GB 14,000 nil nil 28/09 2) M.V.J REAL SAISHPNG WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 28/09 3) MV CHENNAI GLORY COAL nil 37,000 nil 29/09 4) M.V.SEA CORAL PUYVAST GB 13,000 nil nil 30/09 5) MV ALLCARGO SYNERGY PIPES nil 7,147 nil 01/10 6) MT LIQUID SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 01/10 7) MV LORD CURZON SHARMILA ALUMINA nil 26,250 nil 02/10 8) MV XIANG GUI ORISSA GB 19,500 nil nil 02/10 9) MV FU XIN SHAN SHARMILA GB 16,000 nil nil 03/10 10) M.T.STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil 03/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL