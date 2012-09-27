MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAND ANANYA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 25/09 25/09 27/09 nil 1,758 nil 280 2) DEAL CASTLE MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 26/09 26/09 02/10 nil 668 nil 5,698 3) RAINBOW NOBLE SULPHUR 16/09 16/09 30/09 nil 6,442 nil 3,747 4) BAGHDAD TRANSWORLD STEEL PLATES 27/09 27/09 01/10 nilTO COME nil 4,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tim Buck James Steel Coils nil 3,660 nil 08/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,035 nil 27/09 2) Ch Bella Samsara Steel Cargo nil 10,273 nil 28/09 3) Densa Wilhel Steel Cargo 7,000 nil nil 28/09 4) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 131/131 29/09 5) Venus Mitsui Steel/Coils nil 3,872 nil 29/09 6) Mandarin Wilhel Steel Cargo 30,000 nil nil 29/09 7) Porto Maina Parekh Steel Cargo 13,255 nil nil 30/09 8) Rainbow Noble Steel 180 nil nil 30/09 9) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 03/10 10) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 190/225 06/10 11) Liberty Cargo Static nil 1,019 nil 06/10 12) Le LI J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 4,220 nil 08/10 13) Bao Bright Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,500 nil 10/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)