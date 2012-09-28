* USD/INR likely to extend losses in opening trades on global risk-on sentiment. The pair last closed at 53.01/02. * USD/INR NDFs closed NY trade at 53.10-14 amidst high volumes. * INR gains likely to be further aided by government sticking to fiscal second-half borrowing target of 2 trillion rupees, also no further extra borrowing by bonds, which dealers say show signs of fiscal discipline. * Bullish bets on the Indian rupee hit a near eight-month high as investors hailed the government's fast tracked fiscal and economic reforms. * Euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled a crisis budget that many saw was a step towards a bailout. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.7 percent, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.6 percent higher. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)