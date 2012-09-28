* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.64 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. * Asian shares rose on Friday on hopes that economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of international assistance. * Foreign investors bought 3.99 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.28 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * India has raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick to its planned borrowing target for the year, underlining its will to curb its fiscal deficit and avoid a credit ratings downgrade. * Also on watch, India to release fiscal deficit data for April-August period at 1030 GMT while June quarter BOP and current account data would come at 1130 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)