* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to open 3-4 basis points lower after the government sticks to fiscal second-half borrowing target. It closed at 8.16 percent on Thursday. * New Delhi said on Thursday it would borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.7 billion) by selling bonds in the second half of the current fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, and will not announce any extra borrowing via bonds. * Dealers said the move will also raise hopes that the RBI may cut rates as early as the Oct monetary policy review. * Economists had expected 500 billion rupees of extra borrowing this fiscal year, though most had said it will be announced later, as per a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)