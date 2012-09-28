* Shares in pharmaceutical companies gain despite a recommendation by a ministry panel to cap drug prices given the proposal is seen as less hurtful than expected. * An Indian panel of ministers recommended capping prices for 348 drugs deemed essential by calculating the weighted average of the market prices of all the brands with more than 1 percent market share. * The proposal, which will be forwarded to the cabinet within a week, is seen less disruptive than a cap based on cost-based pricing given the latter would have a more direct impact on profit margins. * Cipla gains 1.9 percent, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is up 0.8 percent, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical is up 0.8 percent, while Lupin gains 0.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)