* Unit to launch 2nd fund to raise about $128 mln for
mezzanine loans
* Demand seen from foreign property buys in Japan,
refinancing needs
* Unit expects real estate trust assets to rise to 250 bln
yen in 5 yrs
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's top trading house
Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) is expanding its small real estate
financing business to benefit from rising property purchases by
foreign investors in the country and an expected jump in
refinancing of loans, a senior executive said.
Diamond Realty Management Inc, a real estate asset
management firm wholly owned by Mitsubishi, aims to raise 10
billion yen ($128 million) from Japanese investors in a second
fund as early as March to provide mezzanine financing for deals,
Diamond Realty's CEO-designate Takashi Tsuji said in an
interview.
Mezzanine loans, subordinated to senior debt provided by
banks, are used to stretch the amount of borrowing. They were
popular during the pre-2008 crisis property boom in Japan when
many assets were bought with highly leveraged financing.
After the property market burst in the financial crisis,
many providers of mezzanine loans faded away.
But such financing could be in demand now when the property
market in Tokyo has started picking up and foreigners are eyeing
buying properties.
Angelo Gordon & Co, the $24 billion New York-based asset
manager, bought in June the 13-storey Aoyoma Bell Commons
property in Tokyo's posh Aoyama district, while MGPA, an
Australian property investment firm, bought eight office
buildings in the same month for around 12 billion yen.
"It is true that the Japanese banks are willing to lend
money, so senior loans are accessible," said Tsuji, who is
currently Diamond Realty's chief operating officer and will
become its chief executive in November. The company manages
about 550 billion yen in assets.
"However there is still a limit for senior lending when the
balance of the loans and property value is considered. Mezzanine
loans are instrumental in filling the gap between senior loans
and equity."
Diamond Realty will approach Japanese pension funds,
regional banks and corporations for the fund-raising, Tsuji
said. Its first fund, set up in October last year, also raised a
similar amount.
REFINANCING OPPORTUNITIES
Mezzanine loans generate higher returns than senior loans,
which is good for investors seeking alternative investments when
the stock markets are stagnant and bond yields remain low, Tsuji
said.
A large amount of loans maturing would create refinancing
needs, Tsuji added.
Moody's Investors Service expected about 500 billion yen of
loans, which are repackaged as commercial mortgage backed
securities, would mature this year, a reflection of the hangover
from the last property boom in 2007 when a record 2 trillion yen
of CMBS were issued.
Diamond Realty will also start managing its first private
real estate trust next month, which is expected to expand to as
large as 250 billion yen in five years, said Tsuji.
The REIT will initially start with three assets in retail,
logistics and residential properties, worth 32 billion yen, he
said.
Mitsubishi's financial business, which includes real estate
financing, posted a net profit of 2.9 billion yen for the three
months ended June 30, up nearly six-fold from the same period of
the previous year. The whole company's net profit for the latest
quarter was 98.1 billion yen.
($1 = 77.6950 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
