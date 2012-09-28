* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate drops 3 basis points to 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate drops 4 bps to 7.60 percent, its lowest since Sept. 17. * 5-year rate earlier dropped to 7.03 percent, its lowest since Aug. 13. * In line with budgeted borrowing announcement and treasury bills sale of only 1.3 trillion rupees, as against redemptions of 2 trillion rupees in the October-March quarter, is positive for rates, say traders. * Barclays continues to recommend tactical 1X2 OIS steepeners, it said in a note. * Traders say clear commitment from the government to improve its fiscal health would fuel expectations for rate cuts, which would further put receiving pressure on rates in the near term. * Expectations of improvement in domestic banking sector liquidity due to month-end government spending is also seen helping. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)