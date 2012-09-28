* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate drops 3 basis
points to 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate
drops 4 bps to 7.60 percent, its lowest since Sept. 17.
* 5-year rate earlier dropped to 7.03 percent, its lowest since
Aug. 13.
* In line with budgeted borrowing announcement and treasury
bills sale of only 1.3 trillion rupees, as against redemptions
of 2 trillion rupees in the October-March quarter, is positive
for rates, say traders.
* Barclays continues to recommend tactical 1X2 OIS steepeners,
it said in a note.
* Traders say clear commitment from the government to improve
its fiscal health would fuel expectations for rate cuts, which
would further put receiving pressure on rates in the near term.
* Expectations of improvement in domestic banking sector
liquidity due to month-end government spending is also seen
helping.
