BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Gardena, CA for $24.7 mln
* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires building in gardena, ca for $24.7 million
Sept 28 Momiji Bank, Ltd.
* Moody's assigned definitive ratings to the MMJ Mortgage Trust II Senior Beneficial Interests and ABL, backed by residential mortgage loans originated by Momiji Bank, Ltd.
* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires building in gardena, ca for $24.7 million
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.