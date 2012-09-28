* Indian cash rates at 8.00/8.05 percent after easing in late trading on Thursday to close at 7.90/8.00 percent. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window spikes to 854.4 billion rupees on the last trading day of the quarter, highest in nearly three months. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 88.88 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 251.29 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. * Volumes in call, CBLO lower than usual as banks typically hold on to cash at quarter end. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)