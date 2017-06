* USD/INR still at its near five-month low at 52.55/56 versus 53.01/02 last close. * Hopes of more foreign fund inflows into local stocks with benchmark index up 1.2 percent. * Dealers say government sticking to second-half borrowing a big positive as move shows government serious about finances. * Bullish bets on the Indian rupee hit a near eight-month high as investors hailed the government's fast tracked fiscal and economic reforms. * Euro holding on to gains in European trade after Spain is increasingly seen moving to seeking a bailout package. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)