* Indian federal bonds and the rupee is expected to continue the bullish momentum heading into next week after big-bang reforms by the government raises hopes of a rate cut by the central bank at its next policy meeting. * Dealers will await the Purchasing Managers Index data to be published on Oct. 1 for cues on the economy. * The rupee is expected to gain further towards sub-52 levels with dealers predicting a range of 51.50 to 52.90 per dollar over the week. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to move in a narrow 8.10 to 8.18 percent band. Dealers say they will await implementation of the announced reforms and also for the forthcoming reform agenda before building further large positions. * However, any positive news from the government or the central bank would lead to a further rally of 5-10 basis points, they added. * Global risk flows will also be watched over expectations that Spain will need to ask for a bailout that would allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds. KEY EVENTS Monday: India Sept manufacturing PMI Tuesday: National holiday Thursday: India services PMI Friday: Weekly bank lending, FX reserves * Financial markets would remain closed on Oct. 2 for a national holiday.