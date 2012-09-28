* Indian shares are expected to touch new highs on hopes of more foreign fund inflows into local stocks with the benchmark index already up 7.6 percent for September. * However, as October begins, traders expect focus would shift towards July-September earnings. * On reforms, investors are now looking for an increase in the foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector, the goods and services tax and a government committee recommendation on delaying a controversial set of taxes for foreign investors. * Auto shares will be in focus next week, companies including Maruti Suzuki and Hero Honda will announce September vehicle sales. * Cement companies, including ACC, will announce cement dispatch figures. KEY EVENTS * Monday: Sept. vehicle sales, cement dispatches from cement companies * Tuesday: National Holiday * Wednesday: India HSBC Markit services PMI. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)