September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Asia Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.546

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75% 2015 UKT

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 325 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0751800714

