September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Asia Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 125 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.546
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75% 2015 UKT
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 325 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0751800714
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue