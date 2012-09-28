Sep 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DEAL CASTLE MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 26/09 26/09 02/10 nil 1,835 nil 4,531
2) RAINBOW NOBLE SULPHUR 16/09 16/09 30/09 nil 7,621 nil 2,568
3) BAGHDAD TRANSWORLD STEEL PLATES 27/09 27/09 01/10 792 nil nil 3,208
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Tim Buck James Steel Coils nil 3,660 nil 08/09 ---
2) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,035 nil 27/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Densa Wilhel Steel Cargo 7,000 nil nil 29/09
2) Anushree Ashta SOC nil nil 131/131 29/09
3) Venus Mitsui Steel/Coils nil 3,872 nil 29/09
4) Porto Maina Parekh Steel Cargo 13,255 nil nil 29/09
5) Rainbow Noble Steel 180 nil nil 30/09
6) Mandarin Wilhel Steel Cargo 30,000 nil nil 30/09
7) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 03/10
8) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 190/225 06/10
9) Liberty Cargo Static nil 1,019 nil 06/10
10) Le LI J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 4,220 nil 08/10
11) Bao Bright Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,500 nil 10/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL