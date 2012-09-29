Sep 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAVDHENU SWIFT ARCADIA VEHICLES 28/09 28/09 29/09 nil 1,660 nil 1,840 2) DEAL CASTLE MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 26/09 26/09 02/10 nil 3,207 nil 3,207 3) RAINBOW NOBLE SULPHUR 16/09 16/09 01/10 nil 8,776 nil 1,413 4) BSLE PRINCESS nil STEEL/MACH. 28/09 28/09 01/10 146 nil nil 654 5) BAGHDAD TRANSWORLD STEEL PLATES 27/09 27/09 04/10 1,844 nil nil 2,156 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tim Buck James Steel Coils nil 3,660 nil 08/09 --- 2) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,035 nil 27/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Densa Wilhel Steel Cargo 7,000 nil nil 29/09 2) Anushree Ashta SOC nil nil 131/131 29/09 3) Venus Mitsui Steel/Coils nil 3,872 nil 29/09 4) Porto Maina Parekh Steel Cargo 13,255 nil nil 29/09 5) Mandarin Wilhel Steel Cargo 30,000 nil nil 01/10 6) Rainbow Noble Steel 180 nil nil 01/10 7) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 04/10 8) Shandong J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 41,000 nil 05/10 9) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 190/225 06/10 10) Liberty Cargo Static nil 1,019 nil 06/10 11) Le LI J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 4,220 nil 08/10 12) Bao Bright Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,500 nil 10/10 13) Cassiopeia NYK Heavy Cargo nil nil 1,500 17/10 14) Izumi-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil nil 3,000 27/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL