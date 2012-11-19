* Anacacia's second fund raises A$125 mln, faster than expected

* Fund I had annual gross return of 58 pct

* AVCAL says FY 2012 was best year for fundraising since 2008

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Nov 20 Australia's Anacacia Capital said it has raised A$125 million ($130 million) for its second private equity fund, faster than anticipated, as investors flocked to the firm after its first fund surpassed its global peers by returns.

Australian funds have drawn international investors due to the country's resilient economy and stable financial markets. The year to June was the best for private equity fundraising since 2008, according to industry lobby group the Australian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCAL).

Anacacia Fund II closed to new investors at its target of A$125 million just four months after an initial A$80 million close in July.

"This is a very rapid time for a private equity fund to raise capital, particularly in the current environment," founder and managing director Jeremy Samuel told Reuters in an interview.

For the new fund, Anacacia was in "relatively advanced" discussions with small and medium-sized enterprises on acquisitions, he said.

"We have some interesting companies in the pipeline in the areas of education, health and aged care products, and distribution businesses," Samuel said by telephone on Monday.

Fund II aims to invest in as many as 12 firms over its 10-year life, he said, declining to identify the target companies because the talks are confidential.

Anacacia's first A$55 million fund closed in 2007 and was named the world's best-performing private equity fund last year by research firm Preqin, with a 58 percent annual gross return.

COOLER CLIMATE

The deal-making climate has cooled substantially since the 2008 global financial crisis. The number of deals in Australia's A$29.4 billion private equity industry completed in the year to June was the lowest in 10 years.

Still, 21 funds raised more than A$3.3 billion, up 59 percent over the previous year, with international investors committing more than half the total funds, according to AVCAL.

Samuel said there was a greater share of international investors in its second fund, a trend that many Australian private equity managers have noted as local pension funds pull back from the sector.

"The international funds have been investing in Australia for a long time and are typically narrowing down their focus to two or three managers," he said. "The local superannuation

(pension) funds increasingly have global programs, so Anacacia has to stack up versus global managers."

Anacacia has sold two of its eight investments so far and recently agreed to dispose of a third - its organic baby food business Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd to H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N for an undisclosed sum.

That deal would bring together the country's second-largest baby food business with the world's No.1, and is being reviewed by the competition regulator. [ID:nL3E8LU04M]

Anacacia sold its laboratory chemicals company Lomb Scientific in December 2010 in a deal that generated a 4.3 times return on a three-year investment.

(Editing by Ryan Woo)

