* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.25 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.52 percent. * Asian shares rose on Monday, boosted by a positive tone in U.S. equities last week, while the yen fell to a near seven-month low against the dollar on expectations a new government after next month's election in Japan may deliver more stimulus. * Foreign investors bought 5.09 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.88 percent. * Traders remain cautious ahead of the winter session of parliament set to start on Thursday. The government's will to pass reforms is considered critical to revive stock markets that have faltered over the past month and a half. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)