* USD/INR seen edging down tracking a risk-on mood in global markets. The pair is seen opening around 55.05-55.10 versus its previous close of 55.1650/1750 on Friday. * Almost all Asian currencies are stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will also watch the domestic share price movements for cues on foreign fund flows. The Nifty India share futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.3 percent. * The pair is expected to hold in a 55.00 to 55.20 band initially in the session.