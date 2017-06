* USD/INR edges down to 55.04/05 versus its previous close of 55.1650/1750 tracking the greenback's losses versus most other Asian units amid some risk taking seen globally. * Asian shares rise, boosted by a positive tone in U.S. equities last week, while the yen falls to a near seven-month low against the dollar on expectations a new government after next month's election in Japan may deliver more stimulus. * Almost all Asian units stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders to await the domestic sharemarket open for cues on foreign fund flows. The pair is seen in a 55.00 to 55.20 range intially in the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)