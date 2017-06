* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.19 percent. * Dealers will await announcement from the central bank on any possible open market operation after repo bids came in above 1 trillion rupees for three successive sessions last week. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments about inflation being still high dash hopes of an early monetary easing before the Jan-March quarter. * Government officials concede that India will find it difficult to meet deficit target after mobile spectrum auction garners one-fourth of scheduled 400 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)