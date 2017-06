* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate edge up 1 basis point each to 7.14 percent and 7.73 percent respectively. * Dealers waiting to see whether the RBI announces an OMO this week after repo bids cross 1 trillion rupees for a fourth successive session, way above the central bank's comfort level of 500-600 billion rupees deficit. * A senior dealer expects RBI to buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds this week. * Analyst says OIS curve to move in narrow range of 2-3 bps and would closely take cues from the passage of reforms in the monsoon session of parliament and GDP data due end-November. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)