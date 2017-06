* USD/INR extends fall to 54.95/96 versus its previous close of 55.1650/1750 on the back of dollar inflows with some custodian banks, traders say. * Domestic shares, however, trading up 0.3 percent. * Traders do not see more downside for the pair on the back of a choppy share market. The pair is expected to hold in a 54.85 to 55.10 range for the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)