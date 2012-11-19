BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Honeywell Automation India Ltd surges 13 percent after earlier rising as much as 15.5 percent, its highest level intraday since April 24. * Gains come after news channel CNBC TV 18 reports parent company, Honeywell Asia Pacific, itself part of Honeywell International Inc, is considering delisting the shares of the company, citing unidentified sources. * Honeywell Automation calls the report incorrect in a statement to the exchange. * "The news item is clearly speculative and incorrect in nature and they have not accounted for the official statement from Honeywell," Honeywell Automation said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.