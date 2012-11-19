* Shares in Honeywell Automation India Ltd surges 13 percent after earlier rising as much as 15.5 percent, its highest level intraday since April 24. * Gains come after news channel CNBC TV 18 reports parent company, Honeywell Asia Pacific, itself part of Honeywell International Inc, is considering delisting the shares of the company, citing unidentified sources. * Honeywell Automation calls the report incorrect in a statement to the exchange. * "The news item is clearly speculative and incorrect in nature and they have not accounted for the official statement from Honeywell," Honeywell Automation said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)