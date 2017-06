* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.19 percent. Total traded volume low at 59.55 billion rupees. * "If the RBI announces an OMO by the end of trade on Tuesday, the 10-year yield will ease towards 8.15 percent. However, I do not expect a sharp spike in yields if there is no OMO as the call rate will continue to hover in an 8-8.10 percent band," says foreign bank dealer. * Adds, thin volumes are also due to growing uncertainty over rate cuts with some traders also unsure about a cut in January. * Government to sell 130 billion rupees of bonds this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)