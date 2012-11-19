SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (IFR) - Three state-owned companies - India Infrastructure Finance Co (IIFCL), Rural Electrification Corp (REC) and Power Finance Corp (PFC) - have called for bids today for up to INR15bn (USD272m) of tax-free bonds.

IIFCL had already raised INR5bn from such a sale last week. But it will be the first tax free bond sales of this financial year for REC and PFC.

The 10-year and 15-year bonds offered by these companies will pay coupons of 7.21% and 7.38%, respectively. IIFCL is offering a 20-year tranche too at 7.41%.

Banks have been asked to bid at a premium over the par value of the bonds. IIFCL's bonds last week were bid at 100.01.

Arrangers are believed to be getting a fee of INR0.04-INR0.05 - much lower than the INR1 offered last year on such sales.