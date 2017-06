* India's overnight indexed cash rates at 8.05/8.10 percent largely steady with its Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent despite tight cash conditions in the banking system. * Banks are holding excess debt which enables them to borrow from the central bank at the repo auction at 8 percent, by providing this excess debt as collateral. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window climbs back above 1 trillion rupees for a third session in four, reflecting the extent of tightness in the system. * Traders say absence of government spending and continued festive demand is weighing on cash conditions. Repo borrowing is expected to remain high until government spending starts. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 170.43 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 415.25 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)