November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury
Guarantor Volvo AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.943
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.8bp
over the 3.25 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB & Citigroup
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
