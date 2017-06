* USD/INR seen edging down for a second session versus its Monday's close of 55.06/07, in line with most other Asian pairs. For a snapshot, click on: * Asian shares rise on hopes for a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis. Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.2 percent and will be watched for direction. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.95 levels and move in a 55.85 to 55.10 range initially until there are any fresh triggers. * The start of the winter session of parliament will also be crucial as traders await for any developments on how the government plans to meet its revised fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent of the gross domestic product which if missed would be bullish for the dollar/rupee. * Dollar demand from oil importers is also expected around 54.90 levels and will limit a sharper fall. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)