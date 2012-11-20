* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.14 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.7 percent. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes of a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis, while the euro fell after Moody's Investors Service scrapped France's top-notch credit rating, reminding investors of the protracted euro zone debt crisis. * Foreign investors sold 15.2 million rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.16 percent. * Traders remain cautious ahead of the winter session of parliament set to start on Thursday. * Analysts say the government's will to pass reforms is critical to revive the stock markets that have faltered over the past month and a half. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)