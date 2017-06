* USD/INR trading at 54.88/89 versus its previous close of 55.06/07 * Pair weighed down by gains in the domestic shares and a risk-on mood globally on hopes for a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis. Pair had dropped to as much as 54.79. * India's benchmark BSE index up 0.5 percent. * Pair seen moving in a 54.80 to 55.10 range in the first half of the session, with dollar demand from oil importers expected to limit the downside for the pair. * Traders are also awaiting the start of the winter session of parliament on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)