* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 bp to 8.20 percent. * Brent crude stabilises in Asian trade after hitting a one-month high on Monday. * Higher crude prices are seen further reducing the scope of near-term RBI rate cuts. * Dealers are expecting a possible open market operation from the central bank after repo bids rose above 1 trillion rupees for four consecutive sessions. * Winter session of parliament starting from Thursday is being watched keenly to gauge whether the government can push through some of its reform proposals such as foreign direct investment in pension funds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)