* The BSE index gains 0.28 percent, while the NSE index advances 0.29 percent. * Gains track higher Asian shares on hopes for a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis. * Auto stocks gain on expectations of improving sales during the festival season: Tata Motors gains 1.2 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra rises 0.7 percent. * Cigarette maker ITC gains 0.7 percent as defensive stocks benefit from caution ahead of winter session of the parliament due to start on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)