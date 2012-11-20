* India's consumer good sector is on track to deliver sales and operating profit at an average compound annual growth rate of 13 percent between 2011 to 2025, Goldman Sachs says in a note dated on Tuesday. * Goldman says estimates are based on assuming per capita consumption in India would reach the levels of China in 2025. * Within consumer goods, Goldman says skin care, quick service restaurants and jewellery will exceed sector growth, while detergents, oral care and personal wash will lag. * Goldman thus initiates coverage of Jubilant Foodworks , which operates the Domino's pizza chain in India, with a 'buy' rating and a 12-month target price of 1,704 rupees. * The investment bank also maintains 'buy' ratings on cigarette maker ITC and personal care products maker Marico Ltd . * But the bank initiates Asian Paints with a 'neutral' rating and a target price of 3,732 rupees, saying the "high growth and returns" are already reflected in current valuations. * Goldman maintains Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India with 'sell' ratings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)