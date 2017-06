* USD/INR remains weak at 54.90/91 versus its previous close of 55.06/07 as gains in the domestic share market and other Asian units hurt, but dollar demand seen from oil firms. * Traders say custodian banks are on the sell-side while oil firms were spotted buying the dollar, pulling the pair off the session's low of 54.79. * The pair is expected to continue trading in a 54.80 to 55.10 range for the rest of the session, dealers add. * Domestic shares trading up 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)